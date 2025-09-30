Watch: Sul Kyung Gu Convinces Hong Kyung To Join A Daring Plan Amid Hijacking Crisis In “Good News” Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming film “Good News” has unveiled a new poster and teaser video ahead of its premiere!

Set in 1970, “Good News” follows a group of people who devise a bizarre and risky plan to land a hijacked airplane by any means necessary.

The newly released poster features Nobody (Sul Kyung Gu) staring intensely forward with a piercing gaze while holding a newspaper. On the front page, Seo Go Myung (Hong Kyung), an elite Air Force lieutenant, is seen giving a military salute, while Park Sang Hyun (Ryoo Seung Bum), the head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, also makes headlines. The caption reads, “Hijacked Plane Heading to Pyongyang,” sparking curiosity about the group’s mission to save the hijacked plane.

The accompanying trailer starts with Nobody asking, “Good news, bad news. Which one do you want first?” As a plane is hijacked and rerouted toward Pyongyang, Seo Go Myung is asked to hijack the aircraft’s radio but initially refuses. However, when Nobody tempts him with the promise of a medal, Seo Go Myung—eager to make his mark on history—finds himself drawn into the scheme.

Meanwhile, Park Sang Hyun’s nonchalant attitude in the face of the crisis hints at the film’s comedic undertone, while the presence of an armed organization on the plane adds a layer of suspense and tension.

Watch the full video below!

“Good News” is set to premiere on October 17.

