“Shin’s Project” Hits New Ratings Peak As “Ms. Incognito” Makes Its Debut

tvN’s drama “Shin’s Project” continues to set a new personal best in viewership ratings!

According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of the Monday–Tuesday drama scored an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent, breaking its own record and rising 0.7 points from its previous high of 8.0 percent in Episode 3.

Not only did the series achieve its highest ratings yet, but it also ranked No. 1 across all channels—including public broadcasters—during its time slot.

Meanwhile, Jeon Yeo Been’s new ENA drama “Ms. Incognito” premiered to a nationwide average of 2.4 percent for its first episode.

“Ms. Incognito” is a new romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Catch the first episode of “Ms. Incognito” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)