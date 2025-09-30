Jeon Yeo Been Fights To Survive Against Schemes Inside The Mansion In “Ms. Incognito”

Jeon Yeo Been is facing peril inside the Gaseong Group mansion in “Ms. Incognito.”

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Spoilers

Previously, after becoming the personal bodyguard of Gaseong Group chairman Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun), Young Ran discovered several unsettling details: CCTV cameras hidden throughout the mansion and staff members whose loyalty seemed questionable. Most shocking of all, Ga Seong Ho—facing the end of his life—proposed marriage to Young Ran in order to prevent his greedy daughter Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) and incompetent son Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min) from inheriting his fortune.

Now, newly released stills capture the ominous behavior of those determined to keep Young Ran trapped. Butler Choi (Kim Jae Hwa), ordered by Sun Young to keep tabs on Seong Ho, appears disheveled and resentful, while Yang Cheol Soo (Hwang Jae Yeol) is shown completely subdued after being overpowered by Young Ran.

Meanwhile, Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young) raises further tension as she watches the scene unfold with car keys in hand, her expression masking her true intentions. Though she has called Young Ran her friend, Hye Ji’s true intentions remain uncertain—will she become Young Ran’s ally, or will she side with money?

Sensing the growing threat to her life, Young Ran prepares a desperate bid to escape the Gaseong mansion. Even in the face of imminent danger, she draws on her skills as a seasoned bodyguard, relying on her sharp instincts and agility to unleash explosive action against those who stand in her way.

Can Kim Young Ran break free from those plotting against her and escape the mansion?

The second episode of “Ms. Incognito” airs on September 30 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama’s first episode on Viki below!

