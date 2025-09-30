WEi Announces Comeback Date With Teaser For Return With Kim Yo Han And Without Kim Jun Seo

Mark your calendars for WEi’s return!

On October 1 at midnight KST, WEi officially announced the date and details for their upcoming comeback later this month. The group will return with their eighth mini album “Wonderland” on October 29 at 6 p.m. KST.

Notably, Kim Yo Han will be returning for this comeback following the conclusion of his recent drama “The Winning Try.” Meanwhile, Kim Jun Seo, who went on a hiatus from WEi to compete on Mnet’s survival show “BOYS II PLANET,” recently made it into the project group ALPHA DRIVE ONE—meaning that he will be unable to join WEi’s activities for the next five years.

Check out WEi’s first teaser for their five-member comeback with “Wonderland” below!

