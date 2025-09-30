HUNTR/X's 'Golden' Tops Billboard Hot 100 For 7th Week As Saja Boys' 'Soda Pop' Bubbles To New Peak Of No. 3

Three months after it first entered Billboard’s Hot 100, “KPop Demon Hunters” boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” is still on the rise!

In its 13th consecutive week on the chart, the bubbly hit by the fictional boy group (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) jumped to a new peak of No. 3.

Meanwhile, “KPOP Demon Hunters” girl group HUNTR/X’s smash hit “Golden”(sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) topped the Hot 100 for a seventh week, continuing its impressive reign over the U.S. chart.

“Golden” is one of only 10 songs from a movie to spend seven weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, and it is now tied with TLC’s “Waterfalls” for the second-longest run at No. 1 of any song by an all-female group. (The only song by an all-female group to spend more weeks at No. 1 is Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part I,” which topped the chart for 11 weeks in 2000 and 2001).

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “Golden” racked up 33.8 million official streams, 33.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 8,000 sales in the United States from September 19 to 25.

Aside from “Golden” and “Soda Pop,” other songs from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack to make this week’s Hot 100 included Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 5, HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 13, HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” at No. 21, HUNTR/X’s “Takedown” at No. 29, Rumi and Jinu’s duet “Free” (sung by EJAE and Andrew Choi) at No. 30, TWICE’s Jeonghyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of “Takedown” at No. 68, and TWICE’s “Strategy” (which was not released for the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack but was included on it) at No. 69.

Meanwhile, “Golden” spent an 11th week at No. 1 on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart, in addition to topping the Streaming Songs chart for a 10th week and holding steady at No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart—meaning it was once again the second best-selling song of the week in the United States.

“Golden” also became the first song by an animated artist ever to enter the top 10 of Billboard’s Radio Songs chart (formerly Hot 100 Airplay), which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all musical genres. In its sixth week on the chart, “Golden” rose to a new peak of No. 9.

Additionally, “Golden” broke into the top five of Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart (which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States), marking a new all-time high for the song.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

Source (1)