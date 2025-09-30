September Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from August 6 to September 6.

Kim Jong Kook shot to the top of the list this month after seeing a whopping 239.75 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 8,085,694 for September. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “marriage,” “Running Man,” and “bride-to-be,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “marry,” “get married,” and “congratulate.” Kim Jong Kook’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 96.84 percent positive reactions.

Yoo Jae Suk took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 7,558,454, marking a 45.19 percent rise in his score since August.

Lee Soo Ji ranked third with a brand reputation index of 3,642,662, marking a 13.27 percent increase in her score since last month.

Meanwhile, Shin Dong Yup came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,413,660 for September.

Finally, Yoon Jung Soo rounded out the top five after seeing a staggering 222.63 percent rise in his brand reputation index since August, bringing his total score to 2,181,798.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kim Jong Kook and Yoo Jae Suk in “Running Man” on Viki below!

Watch Now