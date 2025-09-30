September Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Sep 30, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from August 6 to September 6.

Kim Jong Kook shot to the top of the list this month after seeing a whopping 239.75 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 8,085,694 for September. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “marriage,” “Running Man,” and “bride-to-be,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “marry,” “get married,” and “congratulate.” Kim Jong Kook’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 96.84 percent positive reactions.

Yoo Jae Suk took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 7,558,454, marking a 45.19 percent rise in his score since August.

Lee Soo Ji ranked third with a brand reputation index of 3,642,662, marking a 13.27 percent increase in her score since last month.

Meanwhile, Shin Dong Yup came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,413,660 for September.

Finally, Yoon Jung Soo rounded out the top five after seeing a staggering 222.63 percent rise in his brand reputation index since August, bringing his total score to 2,181,798.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kim Jong Kook
  2. Yoo Jae Suk
  3. Lee Soo Ji
  4. Shin Dong Yup
  5. Yoon Jung Soo
  6. Kim Sook
  7. Tak Jae Hoon
  8. Kang Ho Dong
  9. Seo Jang Hoon
  10. Kim Joon Ho
  11. Kim Jong Min
  12. Park Na Rae
  13. Jun Hyun Moo
  14. Ahn Jung Hwan
  15. Kim Won Hoon
  16. Lee Sang Min
  17. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  18. Defconn
  19. Lee Soo Geun
  20. Jung Joon Ha
  21. Song Ji Hyo
  22. Kim Dong Hyun
  23. Kim Gura
  24. HaHa
  25. Cho Sae Ho
  26. Yang Se Chan
  27. Lee Ji Hye
  28. Noh Hong Chul
  29. Ji Suk Jin
  30. Lee Kyung Kyu

Watch Kim Jong Kook and Yoo Jae Suk in “Running Man” on Viki below!

