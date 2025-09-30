September Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from August 7 to September 7.

“Running Man” raced to the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,381,338, marking an impressive 101.53 percent increase in its score since August. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “Kim Jong Kook,” “Yoo Jae Suk,” and “ratings,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “announce,” “congratulate,” and “soar.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a high score of 95.70 percent positive reactions.

“Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) took second place for September with a brand reputation index of 7,371,660, marking a 35.39 percent increase in its score since last month.

“How Do You Play?” rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,704,146, marking a 41.26 percent increase in its score since August.

“Love Call Center – Seven Stars” shot to fourth place after seeing a whopping 482.98 percent rise in its brand reputation index, bringing its score for September to a total of 4,256,291.

Finally, “My Little Old Boy” came in at a very close fifth with a brand reputation index of 4,200,784, marking a 9.69 percent increase in its score since August.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch “Running Man” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) here:

Watch Now

And “How Do You Play?” below!

Watch Now