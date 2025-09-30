BTS's j-hope To Release Feature Film ''HOPE ON THE STAGE' THE MOVIE' In IMAX And Cinemas All Over The World

BTS’s j-hope is coming to the silver screen!

According to a new report by Billboard, j-hope will be releasing a new concert film called “‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ THE MOVIE” in cinemas across the globe in November.

The upcoming film, which will arrive in IMAX and theaters worldwide on November 12 and 15, will cover j-hope’s “‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ FINAL” encore concerts at Goyang Stadium in June.

In addition to j-hope’s powerful performances of his solo hits, “‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ THE MOVIE” will also include the concert’s surprise performances by Jin, Jungkook, and Crush, along with j-hope’s solo versions of BTS hits like “MIC Drop,” “Silver Spoon,” and “Dis-ease.”

Ahead of the film’s global opening, there will be exclusive IMAX previews of “‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ THE MOVIE” all over the world on November 3.

Tickets and more information will be available on the film’s official website here starting on October 15.

