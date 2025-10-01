“Ms. Incognito” Sees Ratings Boost As “Shin’s Project” Maintains Top Spot

Monday-Tuesday dramas are keeping viewers hooked with strong ratings!

According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of tvN’s drama “Shin’s Project” scored an average nationwide rating of 7.5 percent. Although this marks a drop of 1.2 points from its series-high of 8.7 percent in the previous episode, the drama still held firm at No. 1 in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcasters.

Meanwhile, Jeon Yeo Been’s new ENA series “Ms. Incognito” saw a notable rise in viewership. Its second episode earned an average nationwide rating of 4.0 percent—up 1.6 points from its premiere rating of 2.4 percent.

“Ms. Incognito” is a new romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

