Jung So Min Talks About Her Role Preparation And Bond With Choi Woo Shik And Seo Bum June In “Would You Marry Me”

Jung So Min has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me”!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik will star as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min will play Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

Regarding why she chose to star in the drama, Jung So Min revealed that she joined the project because of the opportunity to work with both director Song Hyun Wook and Choi Woo Shik. She shared, “I’m a fan of the drama ‘Another Miss Oh,’ so I was curious about working with Director Song Hyun Wook. And when I heard that Choi Woo Shik, an actor I’d always wanted to work with, would be my co-star, I was convinced filming would be a lot of fun.”

On how she prepared for her role, Jung So Min explained, “I wanted to show a new side of myself, different from my previous roles. Both outwardly and inwardly, I wanted to become Yoo Mary herself.” She continued, “I even imagined Yoo Mary’s life beyond the script and kept a diary. I wanted to master her dialect, so I went and lived in Yoo Mary’s hometown myself.”

Jung So Min also spoke about her co-stars Choi Woo Shik, who plays her fake husband, and Seo Bum June, who plays her ex-fiancé. She stated, “From the very first filming, my chemistry with Choi Woo Shik exceeded expectations,” adding, “Choi Woo Shik is like a cute and lovable puppy. He’s naturally humorous and bubbly, so whenever we’re together, I can’t stop laughing.” She continued, “Seo Bum June, on the other hand, is gentle, kind, and mature. Since he has an older sister and I have a younger brother, we bonded quickly. But honestly, my younger brother isn’t as nice as Seo Bum June.”

Jung So Min, who has proven herself with successive hits in romantic comedies, emphasized the importance of teamwork. She stated, “I think the chemistry between actors is one of the most important factors that determines the fun of a rom-com. I always approach projects with gratitude and respect for my colleagues,” raising expectations for the cast’s chemistry. She added, “The synergy with Choi Woo Shik and the other cast members on set is amazing. I hope that synergy is conveyed to the viewers too.”

In conclusion, Jung So Min defined “Would You Marry Me” as “a drama that everyone can watch and laugh together,” adding, “I hope ‘Would You Marry Me’ can be a temporary refuge for you from your tiring daily life.”

“Would You Marry Me” will premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

