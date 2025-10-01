Choi Sung Eun Highlights The Charms Of “Last Summer” And Defines Her Character In 3 Keywords

Choi Sung Eun has shared more insights into her character Song Ha Kyung in the upcoming drama “Last Summer”!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Kyung, a government official in the architecture division who has always dreamed of leaving her hometown of Patan. When Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook), a childhood friend from whom she grew distant due to an incident two years earlier, suddenly returns to Patan, Ha Kyung finds herself shaken. With curiosity mounting over her complex story, Choi Sung Eun shared her heartfelt thoughts on both the drama and her role.

On why she chose to join “Last Summer,” Choi Sung Eun explained, “The warm, down-to-earth story and the relationships within it really drew me in. Song Ha Kyung is also a character who shows sides of me that viewers haven’t seen before, which made me want to take on the role.”

Describing her character, Choi Sung Eun said, “Ha Kyung is someone who finds it harder to be affectionate the more she cares for someone. She’s confident and full of drive for life, so she tends to succeed in most things she does.”

She then picked three keywords for Song Ha Kyung: “chestnut burr,” “green,” and “tree.” She explained, “Ha Kyung is like a chestnut burr—sharp and spiky on the outside, but with something firm and meaningful inside. She’s also like the color green, always brimming with energy, and like a tree, she stands quietly and sometimes looks lonely, yet she wants to give so much to those around her.”

Choi Sung Eun also likened “Last Summer” to a fig, sharing, “My favorite summer fruit is the fig. Just as I naturally sense the arrival of summer when figs start appearing, I hope this drama will become one that naturally reminds people of summer.”

Finally, she greeted viewers by saying, “’Last Summer’ will greet you this winter. I hope it can be a story that warms your hearts, even if only for a moment, during the cold season. Please look forward to it.”

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

