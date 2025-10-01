Ji Chang Wook Is Wrongfully Arrested While Doh Kyung Soo Pulls The Strings In “The Manipulated”

Disney+ original series “The Manipulated” has unveiled intriguing new stills ahead of its premiere!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

The newly released stills spotlight Tae Joong, whose life has been torn apart, the mastermind Yo Han pulling the strings, and the characters whose fates are intertwined in their deadly game. One photo shows Tae Joong being abruptly arrested by police, sparking curiosity about how he suddenly became branded a criminal. Another highlights Yo Han, staring coldly at a cracked statue frozen in anguish—hinting at the chilling menace of his villainous character.

A quieter image depicts Tae Joong sitting in a church, gazing blankly at the cross. There, he meets Noh Yong Shik (Kim Jong Soo), a man who becomes a guiding presence and source of strength during his harsh prison life.

The stills also introduce Noh Eun Bi (Jo Yoon Soo), who exudes a fierce energy as she rides a motorcycle. As Yong Shik’s only daughter and Tae Joong’s unexpected ally, her role heightens intrigue about how their fates will intertwine. Another image features Do Kyung (Lee Kwang Soo), Yo Han’s powerful VIP client, enjoying whiskey with ease—a snapshot that instantly conveys his wealth and influence. The last photo captures Yo Han walking away from a big room lined with countless CCTV screens capturing people’s every move, heightening curiosity about the scale of his schemes.

Ji Chang Wook described “The Manipulated” as “a refreshing, fast-paced revenge drama packed with spectacle,” while Doh Kyung Soo added, “The characters are vividly unique, and the quick progression and adrenaline-filled action scenes will keep viewers hooked,” spotlighting the series’ unique appeal.

“The Manipulated” will premiere with its first four episodes on November 5, followed by two new episodes each week, for a total of 12 episodes.

