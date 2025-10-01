Stray Kids' 'KARMA' Becomes Their 1st Album To Chart For 5 Weeks In Top 20 Of Billboard 200

Stray Kids’ latest album is their steadiest seller yet!

This week, Stray Kids’ fourth studio album “KARMA” continued its stable run on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. After debuting at No. 1 over a month ago, “KARMA” is currently spending its fifth consecutive week on the Billboard 200 at No. 18.

With this latest achievement, “KARMA” has become Stray Kids’ first album ever to spend five weeks in the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

“KARMA” also continued its reign at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart for the fifth week in a row, in addition to climbing back up to No. 3 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and holding steady at No. 4 on the Top Album Sales chart (meaning it was once again the fourth best-selling album of the week in the United States).

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ title track “CEREMONY” stayed strong at No. 5 in its fifth week on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.

Finally, Stray Kids rose to No. 15 on Billboard’s Artist 100 this week, marking their 110th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to Stray Kids on their ongoing success on the Billboard charts!