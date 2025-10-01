Update: MEOVV Drops Intriguing New Teasers For Upcoming 'BURNING UP' Comeback

Update: MEOVV Drops Intriguing New Teasers For Upcoming "BURNING UP" Comeback

Music
Oct 01, 2025
by E Cha

Updated October 4 KST:

MEOVV has revealed a set of new teasers ahead of their comeback with “BURNING UP”!

Updated October 3 KST:

MEOVV has unveiled the release date for their upcoming digital single along with two new teaser videos! The new single “BURNING UP” will drop on October 14 at 6 p.m. KST.

Original Article:

MEOVV has kicked off the countdown to their next comeback!

Back in September, THEBLACKLABEL confirmed that MEOVV was gearing up to release a new album in October.

On October 2 at midnight KST, MEOVV unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming return. The brief video, which features an old-school cell phone decorated with MEOVV charms, was released with the phrase “BURNING UP” in Morse code.

Check out MEOVV’s first teaser for their comeback below!

MEOVV

