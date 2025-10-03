9 New K-Dramas To Watch In October 2025

Autumn is in full swing with a broad range of new K-dramas!

Here are new K-dramas premiering in October:

“Genie, Make a Wish”

Korean Title: “다 이루어질지니”

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun

Premiere Date: October 3

Broadcast Details: all episodes released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST on Netflix

“Genie, Make a Wish” follows the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin), who awakens after 1000 years to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka Young (Suzy), an emotionless young woman who unexpectedly becomes the owner of a magical lamp.





“Hwaja’s Scarlet”

Korean Title: “화자의 스칼렛”

Cast: Oh Na Ra, Kim Si Eun, Seo Young Hee

Premiere Date: October 3

Broadcast Details: Friday at 11 p.m. KST on tvN

Part of CJ ENM’s short drama project “O’PENing” written by new screenwriters, “Hwaja’s Scarlet” is about Oh Hwa Ja (Oh Na Ra), who had to send away her daughter Jin Ah (Kim Si Eun) for adoption as soon as she was born. One day, her grown up daughter, now named Scarlet, returns to Korea to find her mother.





“Mission: The Birthday Invitation”

Korean Title: “내 딸 친구의 엄마”

Cast: Jeon Seong Woo, Park Jin Joo

Premiere Date: October 8

Broadcast Details: Wednesday at 10:50 p.m. KST on tvN

Also part of CJ ENM’s short drama project “O’PENing” written by new screenwriters, “Mission: The Birthday Invitation” tells the story of Park Ki Joon (Jeon Seong Woo), a working dad, who runs into his former subordinate Seo Hee Jin (Park Jin Joo). Ki Joon’s daughter tasks him with the mission of getting an invitation to the birthday party of Hee Jin’s son.





“Would You Marry Me”

Korean Title: “우주메리미”

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min, Bae Na Ra, Shin Seul Gi, Seo Bum June

Premiere Date: October 10

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS

“Would You Marry Me” is a rom-com about Kim Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik), the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, and Yoo Mary (Jung So Min), a small business owner, who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home.





“Typhoon Family”

Korean Title: “태풍상사“

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha, Sung Dong Il, Kim Ji Young, Kwon Han Sol

Premiere Date: October 11

Broadcast Details: Saturdays and Sundays at 9:10 p.m. KST on tvN

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.





“Marie and Her Three Daddies”

Korean Title: “마리와 별난 아빠들”

Cast: Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo, Park Eun Hye, Ryu Jin, Hwang Dong Joo, Gong Jung Hwan

Premiere Date: October 13

Broadcast Details: weekdays at 8:30 p.m. KST on KBS1

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” tells the story of Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately portraying the creation of an unconventional family—one built on bonds deeper than blood.





“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”

Korean Title: “서울 자가에 대기업 다니는 김 부장 이야기”

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon

Premiere Date: October 25

Broadcast Details: Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows middle-aged man Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong) who loses everything he once believed was valuable. Through his journey, he comes to realize that his worth doesn’t lie in being a major corporate manager but in embracing his true self.





“Spirit Fingers”

Korean Title: “스피릿 핑거스”

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Cho Jun Young, Choi Bomin, Park Yoo Na, Kwon So Hyun, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Jin Hyuk, Im Chul Soo, Cha Woo Min, Kang Hye Won

Premiere Date: October 29

Broadcast Details: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. KST, available on Viki

“Spirit Fingers” is a webtoon-based healing youth romance drama that follows members of a drawing club as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.





“Moon River”

Korean Title: “이강에는 달이 흐른다”

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, Hong Su Zu, Jin Goo

Premiere Date: October 31

Broadcast Details: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. on MBC, available on Viki

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), who has lost his smile, and Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), who has lost her memory, as their souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Vote in the poll above to share which K-dramas you’re watching in October!

Please refresh the page if the poll does not load.