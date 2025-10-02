“First Lady” Sees Slight Growth In Ratings

MBN’s new drama “First Lady” is showing stable momentum in viewership.

According to Nielsen Korea, the drama’s third episode—aired on October 1—recorded an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent. This marks a slight rise from the previous episode’s 1.8 percent, signaling steady growth as the drama continues to unfold.

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

