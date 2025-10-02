Hong Su Zu Transforms Into An Ambitious Woman Who Would Stop At Nothing To Achieve Her Goals In “Moon River”

Upcoming drama “Moon River” has shared more insights into Hong Su Zu’s character!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh), who has lost his smile, and merchant Park Dal Yi (Kim Se Jeong), who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Hong Su Zu plays Kim Woo Hee, the only daughter of the Left State Councilor. Not only is Woo Hee the most beautiful woman in Joseon, but she is also wise and clever, possessing the dignity befitting her clan’s prestige. Kim Woo Hee was born with the fate of living as a puppet of her clan. However, instead of upholding her family’s glory, she dreams of rising to the highest position in Joseon in order to pursue the life she truly desires.

The newly released stills perfectly capture Kim Woo Hee’s elegance and grace. She appears beautiful and refined, but her piercing gaze reveals her unwavering determination and inner strength.

In one image, her piercing gaze conveys a burning determination of someone will stop at nothing to achieve her goal. What will be the outcome of Woo Hee’s relentless ambition?

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

Source (1)