SEVENTEEN’s CxM (S.Coups And Mingyu) Breaks Record For Highest 1st-Week Sales Of Any K-Pop Sub-Unit Album

SEVENTEEN’s new unit CxM (S.Coups and Mingyu) has set a new record on Hanteo!

According to Hanteo Chart, CxM’s first mini album “HYPE VIBES” has already surpassed 820,000 copies in cumulative sales by its fourth day of release (October 2), setting a new record for the highest first-week sales of any K-pop sub-unit album.

This breaks the previous record of 787,046 copies, held by none other than fellow SEVENTEEN members Jeonghan x Wonwoo. With three more days still remaining in the official tracking period, expectations are high for the final figure CxM will achieve.

The album’s success was evident from day one: “HYPE VIBES” sold more than 600,000 copies on its release day alone, marking the biggest first-day sales for any K-pop unit album in Hanteo history.

Meanwhile, CxM is set to perform their new title track today on Mnet’s “M Countdown,” adding even more excitement to their record-breaking debut.

Congratulations to S.Coups and Mingyu!

