Stars Dazzle On The Red Carpet At Seoul Drama Awards 2025
Stars have gathered for this year’s Seoul Drama Awards!
On October 2, a dazzling lineup of celebrities walked the red carpet at the KBS main building in Yeouido, Seoul, celebrating the global event.
Marking its 20th anniversary this year, the Seoul Drama Awards is an international festival that brings together actors, creators, and production teams from dramas across the world.
Check out the stylish fits from today’s red carpet below!
MCs Jang Do Yeon and Taecyeon
Ku Sung Hwan
Youngtak
Rachanun Mahawan
Anna Jobling
Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews