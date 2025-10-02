Stars Dazzle On The Red Carpet At Seoul Drama Awards 2025

Stars have gathered for this year’s Seoul Drama Awards!

On October 2, a dazzling lineup of celebrities walked the red carpet at the KBS main building in Yeouido, Seoul, celebrating the global event.

Marking its 20th anniversary this year, the Seoul Drama Awards is an international festival that brings together actors, creators, and production teams from dramas across the world.

Check out the stylish fits from today’s red carpet below!

MCs Jang Do Yeon and Taecyeon

IU

Ju Ji Hoon

Seohyun

Chuu

Sakaguchi Kentaro

Kim Min Ha

Lee Yo Won

Ku Sung Hwan

Youngtak

Rachanun Mahawan

Anna Jobling

Jang Hui Ryoung

Moon Seong Hyun

Lee Young Jin

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews