Kim Gun Woo Describes His Complex Character And Chemistry With Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun In “Last Summer”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming romance drama “Last Summer” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Gun Woo!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Kim Gun Woo takes on the role of Seo Soo Hyuk, an appellate lawyer with a 99 percent win rate. Known for his sharp mind and ability to handle even the most difficult cases, Soo Hyuk chooses cases based on what he finds interesting. He becomes entangled with Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook), a client who brings his own strategies to the table.

When asked why he chose to join the project, Kim Gun Woo shared, “It felt warm. I was drawn to the story because it steers away from the provocative themes we often see these days and instead captures sincere human moments and everyday life.”

Describing his character, he said, “Although he seems to lack empathy, Soo Hyuk is a unique ‘my-way’ type of character who sees the world through his own lens and rhythm.” He added, “He’s someone who carries warmth within his cold exterior.”

Speaking about his chemistry with co-stars Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun, he remarked, “They’re actors with truly good personalities, so I learned a lot and had so much fun during filming.” He also recalled a particularly memorable day, saying, “There was one day when the three of us filmed together all day long. That day really stuck with me.”

Finally, Kim Gun Woo encouraged viewers to tune in, saying, “‘Last Summer’ is a drama filled with subtle yet powerful emotions, fun, and love. Please look forward to experiencing what a summer in November feels like and send us lots of love and support.”

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

