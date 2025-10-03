Lee Sun Bin Undergoes A Dramatic Makeover In 'To The Moon'

Get ready to see Lee Sun Bin undergo a meaningful transformation on the next episode of “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) undergoes a makeover with the help of her loyal friends Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran) and Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram).

Forgoing her usual style for a dressier look, Da Hae dons an elegant dress and statement earrings as her friends look on with satisfied smiles. After changing up her look, Da Hae wears an awkward smile as she stands in front of the mirror, as if her reflection feels unfamiliar.

Meanwhile, Eun Sang and Ji Song are steady pillars of support as they remain by Da Hae’s side, eagerly helping her out with genuine affection.

The “To the Moon” production team teased that this makeover marks a turning point in Da Hae’s story, explaining, “Da Hae’s makeover is not merely a transformation in her physical appearance, but also a moment connected to her inner growth. Please look forward to the heartwarming chemistry between the trio of friends, as well as the changed Da Hae.”

The next episode of “To the Moon” will air on October 3 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in her drama “Boyhood” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Ra Mi Ran in “Citizen of a Kind” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)