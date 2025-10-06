Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 1

The top three songs are the same as last week with aespa’s “Rich Man” the No. 1 song for the second consecutive week. Congratulations to aespa!

Holding steady at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are IVE’s “XOXZ” and BLACKPINK’s “JUMP.”

One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up 19 spots to No. 6 is WJSN member Dayoung’s solo hit “body,” the title track from her first single album “gonna love me, right?” “body” is a rhythmic pop dance song that captures the heat of a summer night and the honesty of falling in love at first instinct.

Singles Music Chart - October 2025, Week 1 1 (–) Rich Man Album: Rich Man Artist/Band: aespa Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun Lyrics: Le'mon Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) XOXZ Album: IVE SECRET Artist/Band: IVE Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (–) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (–) GO! Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (–) Bye, Summer Album: Bye, Summer Artist/Band: IU Music: Seo Dong Hwan, IU Lyrics: IU Genres: Rock Chart Info 5 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (+19) body Album: gonna love me, right? Artist/Band: Dayoung Music: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam Lyrics: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 25 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (-1) FAMOUS Album: FAMOUS Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 6 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (-1) Dream Bus Album: The DECADE Artist/Band: DAY6 Music: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Hong Ji Sang Lyrics: Young K, Hong Ji Sang Genres: Rock Chart Info 7 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

9 (–) Endangered Love Album: EROS Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

10 (+2) STYLE Album: STYLE Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 12 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-1) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT 12 (new) 우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This) Brown Eyed Soul 13 (-5) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 14 (-3) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 15 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 16 (+3) Drowning WOODZ 17 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 18 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 19 (-1) like JENNIE Jennie 20 (-6) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 21 (new) 처음 불러보는 노래 (My First Love Song) KickFlip 22 (new) MY PRIDE TIOT 23 (+1) Lost LUN8 24 (new) Who Are You Suho 25 (+1) CEREMONY Stray Kids 26 (new) 다신 볼 수 없는 내 사랑 (My Love, Gone Forever) Kim Hee Jae 27 (new) 화월가 (Last Flower) The KingDom 28 (-7) toxic till the end Rosé 29 (new) BabyDon’tCry=BreakingTheLove cosmosy 30 (-3) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER 31 (new) Bounce Lee Jun Young 32 (-12) M.O. Yuqi 33 (-5) COLOR NCT WISH 34 (+3) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 35 (-1) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 36 (–) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 37 (-4) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR 38 (+1) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9 39 (-1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 40 (+4) Flower OVAN 41 (-18) 제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN) IDID 42 (-11) PARADISE TREASURE 43 (+5) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon 44 (-4) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY 45 (+1) 행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO) Jung Dae Hyun 46 (-1) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK 47 (+3) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM 48 (-13) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE 49 (new) ROLLER Guckkasten 50 (-28) 숨바꼭질 (Hide and Seek) PLAVE





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%