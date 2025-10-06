Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 1

Music
Oct 06, 2025
by edward1849

The top three songs are the same as last week with aespa’s “Rich Man” the No. 1 song for the second consecutive week. Congratulations to aespa!

Holding steady at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are IVE’s “XOXZ” and BLACKPINK’s “JUMP.”

One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up 19 spots to No. 6 is WJSN member Dayoung’s solo hit “body,” the title track from her first single album “gonna love me, right?” “body” is a rhythmic pop dance song that captures the heat of a summer night and the honesty of falling in love at first instinct.

Singles Music Chart - October 2025, Week 1
  • 1 (–) Rich Man
    Image of Rich Man
    Album: Rich Man
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun
    • Lyrics: Le’mon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (–) XOXZ
    Image of XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (–) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    Image of GO!
    Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    • Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (–) Bye, Summer
    Image of Bye, Summer
    Album: Bye, Summer
    Artist/Band: IU
    • Music: Seo Dong Hwan, IU
    • Lyrics: IU
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (+19) body
    Image of body
    Album: gonna love me, right?
    Artist/Band: Dayoung
    • Music: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 25 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-1) FAMOUS
    Image of FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-1) Dream Bus
    Image of Dream Bus
    Album: The DECADE
    Artist/Band: DAY6
    • Music: Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Hong Ji Sang
    • Lyrics: Young K, Hong Ji Sang
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (–) Endangered Love
    Image of Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (+2) STYLE
    Image of STYLE
    Album: STYLE
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 12 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-1) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT
12 (new) 우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This) Brown Eyed Soul
13 (-5) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
14 (-3) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
15 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
16 (+3) Drowning WOODZ
17 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
18 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
19 (-1) like JENNIE Jennie
20 (-6) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
21 (new) 처음 불러보는 노래 (My First Love Song) KickFlip
22 (new) MY PRIDE TIOT
23 (+1) Lost LUN8
24 (new) Who Are You Suho
25 (+1) CEREMONY Stray Kids
26 (new) 다신 볼 수 없는 내 사랑 (My Love, Gone Forever) Kim Hee Jae
27 (new) 화월가 (Last Flower) The KingDom
28 (-7) toxic till the end Rosé
29 (new) BabyDon’tCry=BreakingTheLove cosmosy
30 (-3) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER
31 (new) Bounce Lee Jun Young
32 (-12) M.O. Yuqi
33 (-5) COLOR NCT WISH
34 (+3) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
35 (-1) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
36 (–) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
37 (-4) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR
38 (+1) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9
39 (-1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
40 (+4) Flower OVAN
41 (-18) 제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN) IDID
42 (-11) PARADISE TREASURE
43 (+5) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon
44 (-4) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY
45 (+1) 행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO) Jung Dae Hyun
46 (-1) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK
47 (+3) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM
48 (-13) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE
49 (new) ROLLER Guckkasten
50 (-28) 숨바꼭질 (Hide and Seek) PLAVE


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

