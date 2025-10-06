Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 1
The top three songs are the same as last week with aespa’s “Rich Man” the No. 1 song for the second consecutive week. Congratulations to aespa!
Holding steady at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, are IVE’s “XOXZ” and BLACKPINK’s “JUMP.”
One song newly entered the top 10 this week. Moving up 19 spots to No. 6 is WJSN member Dayoung’s solo hit “body,” the title track from her first single album “gonna love me, right?” “body” is a rhythmic pop dance song that captures the heat of a summer night and the honesty of falling in love at first instinct.
1 (–) Rich Man
- 1 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (–) XOXZ
- 2 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
3 (–) JUMP
- 3 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
4 (–) GO!
- 4 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
5 (–) Bye, Summer
- 5 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
6 (+19) body
- 25 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
7 (-1) FAMOUS
- 6 Previous rank
- 15 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
8 (-1) Dream Bus
- 7 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
9 (–) Endangered Love
- 9 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
10 (+2) STYLE
- 12 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance)
|ILLIT
|12 (new)
|우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This)
|Brown Eyed Soul
|13 (-5)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|14 (-3)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|15 (–)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|16 (+3)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|17 (-1)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|18 (-1)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|19 (-1)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|20 (-6)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|21 (new)
|처음 불러보는 노래 (My First Love Song)
|KickFlip
|22 (new)
|MY PRIDE
|TIOT
|23 (+1)
|Lost
|LUN8
|24 (new)
|Who Are You
|Suho
|25 (+1)
|CEREMONY
|Stray Kids
|26 (new)
|다신 볼 수 없는 내 사랑 (My Love, Gone Forever)
|Kim Hee Jae
|27 (new)
|화월가 (Last Flower)
|The KingDom
|28 (-7)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|29 (new)
|BabyDon’tCry=BreakingTheLove
|cosmosy
|30 (-3)
|눈물참기 (Dear)
|QWER
|31 (new)
|Bounce
|Lee Jun Young
|32 (-12)
|M.O.
|Yuqi
|33 (-5)
|COLOR
|NCT WISH
|34 (+3)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|35 (-1)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|36 (–)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|37 (-4)
|오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|38 (+1)
|LIKE YOU BETTER
|fromis_9
|39 (-1)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|40 (+4)
|Flower
|OVAN
|41 (-18)
|제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN)
|IDID
|42 (-11)
|PARADISE
|TREASURE
|43 (+5)
|TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|G-Dragon
|44 (-4)
|여름이었다 (Summer Was You)
|H1-KEY
|45 (+1)
|행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO)
|Jung Dae Hyun
|46 (-1)
|가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes)
|DK
|47 (+3)
|돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee))
|MUSHVENOM
|48 (-13)
|ICONIK
|ZEROBASEONE
|49 (new)
|ROLLER
|Guckkasten
|50 (-28)
|숨바꼭질 (Hide and Seek)
|PLAVE
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%