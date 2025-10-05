THE BOYZ Cancels Kuala Lumpur And Bangkok Concerts

Just 10 days after canceling the Macau and Taipei stops of their “THE BLAZE” world tour, THE BOYZ has now canceled the Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok stops as well.

On October 5 local time, THE BOYZ’s agency ONE HUNDRED announced the cancellation of the group’s concerts in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, which were scheduled to take place on October 18 and November 1 respectively.

ONE HUNDRED’s full English announcement is as follows:

Back on September 25, ONE HUNDRED suddenly announced that not only would THE BOYZ’s concerts in Macau and Taipei no longer be taking place, but their “THE BLAZE” world tour—which had initially planned to add more cities—would now be ending with the Jakarta stop on November 8.