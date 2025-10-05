'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' And Lee Chae Min Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings In Final Week On Air

In its final week on air, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” held onto its spot at the top of the list of the most buzzworthy dramas—wrapping up a perfect six-week streak at No. 1!

Ever since its premiere in August, the hit drama has consistently topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas and cast members that generated the most buzz, and its final week proved no exception.

Not only did “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” remain No. 1 on this week’s list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also continued its reign over the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Lee Chae Min and Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona swept the top two spots at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” also held steady at No. 2 on the drama list in its own final week on air, with leading lady Go Hyun Jung rising to No. 5 on the actor list.

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” similarly maintained its position at No. 3 on the drama list, while stars Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun climbed to No. 6 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list. Notably, Shin Ye Eun made this week’s actor list twice: in addition to taking No. 7 for her performance in “A Hundred Memories,” she also took No. 9 for her role in “The Murky Stream.”

tvN’s “Shin’s Project” remained No. 4 on the drama list this week, and JTBC’s “My Youth” rose to No. 5.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “A Graceful Liar” debuted at No. 8 on this week’s drama list, while MBN’s new series “First Lady” debuted at No. 10.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” SBS “Queen Mantis” JTBC “A Hundred Memories” tvN “Shin’s Project” JTBC “My Youth” ENA “My Troublesome Star” MBC “To the Moon” KBS2 “A Graceful Liar” KBS2 “Walking on Thin Ice” MBN “First Lady”

While the drama list only includes series airing on broadcast television, the integrated actor list also includes cast members from OTT shows.

“Tempest” stars Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won made this week’s list at No. 3 and No. 8 respectively, while “The Murky Stream” leads Rowoon and Shin Ye Eun entered the list at No. 4 and No. 9.

Finally, “You and Everything Else” star Park Ji Hyun rounded out the top 10 for the week.

Lee Chae Min (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Jun Ji Hyun (“Tempest”) Rowoon (“The Murky Stream”) Go Hyun Jung (“Queen Mantis”) Kim Da Mi (“A Hundred Memories”) Shin Ye Eun (“A Hundred Memories”) Kang Dong Won (“Tempest”) Shin Ye Eun (“The Murky Stream”) Park Ji Hyun (“You and Everything Else”)

