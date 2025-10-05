Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from August 3 to September 3. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Soccer star Son Heung Min shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a staggering 306.54 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to a total of 4,824,138.

High-ranking phrases in Son Heung Min’s keyword analysis included “Sonny fever,” “Son Heung Min effect,” and “Los Angeles FC,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “debut,” “root for,” and “watch in person.” The athlete’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.08 percent positive reactions.

Lim Young Woong rose to second place after seeing a 110.14 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to a total of 3,349,472 for the month.

Byeon Woo Seok came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,236,257, marking an 81.84 percent rise in his score since last month.

BTS took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,980,960, marking a 76.77 percent increase in their score.

Finally, BLACKPINK jumped to fifth place after seeing an 177.09 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to a total of 2,702,114.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

