Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 05, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from August 3 to September 3. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Soccer star Son Heung Min shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a staggering 306.54 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to a total of 4,824,138.

High-ranking phrases in Son Heung Min’s keyword analysis included “Sonny fever,” “Son Heung Min effect,” and “Los Angeles FC,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “debut,” “root for,” and “watch in person.” The athlete’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.08 percent positive reactions.

Lim Young Woong rose to second place after seeing a 110.14 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to a total of 3,349,472 for the month.

Byeon Woo Seok came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,236,257, marking an 81.84 percent rise in his score since last month.

BTS took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,980,960, marking a 76.77 percent increase in their score.

Finally, BLACKPINK jumped to fifth place after seeing an 177.09 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to a total of 2,702,114.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Son Heung Min
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. Byeon Woo Seok
  4. BTS
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. Kim Jong Kook
  7. IVE
  8. Lee Jung Hoo
  9. Yoo Jae Suk
  10. Lee Soo Ji
  11. Gong Yoo
  12. Lee Byung Hun
  13. Ma Dong Seok
  14. Jo Jung Suk
  15. Kim Hye Soo
  16. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  17. Faker
  18. Choo Sung Hoon
  19. Ryu Hyun Jin
  20. Son Suk Ku
  21. aespa
  22. SEVENTEEN
  23. Lee Chan Won
  24. Kim Won Hoon
  25. Choo Young Woo
  26. Kim Yuna
  27. Park Bo Gum
  28. SHINee
  29. Kim Jong Min
  30. Jun Hyun Moo

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Moonshine” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!

Watch Now

aespa
ASTRO
BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
Cha Eun Woo
Choo Sung Hoon
Choo Young Woo
Faker
Gong Yoo
IVE
Jo Jung Suk
Jun Hyun Moo
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Jong Min
Kim Won Hoon
Kim Yuna
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jung Hoo
Lee Soo Ji
Lim Young Woong
Ma Dong Seok
Park Bo Gum
Ryu Hyun Jin
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Son Heung Min
Son Suk Ku
Yoo Jae Suk

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read