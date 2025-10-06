October Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from September 6 to October 6.

“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” continued its reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 13,170,906, placing it far ahead of the rest of the pack. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Lee Chae Min,” “good start, good ending,” and “Lim Yoona,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “no retreat,” “surpass,” and “record.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.19 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “Shin’s Project” took second place on the list with a brand reputation index of 4,903,523.

“Our Golden Days” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,890,936 for October.

“A Hundred Memories” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,868,941, while “You and Everything Else” rounded out the top five with a score of 3,766,014.

Check out the top 21 for this month below!

