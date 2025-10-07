“Ms. Incognito” Becomes ENA’s Highest-Rated Monday-Tuesday Drama Of 2025

Monday-Tuesday dramas showed mixed ratings this week amid the ongoing Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) holidays.

According to Nielsen Korea, Episode 7 of tvN’s “Shin’s Project” recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent, dropping 2.0 points from its previous episode’s 7.5 percent.

In contrast, Jeon Yeo Been’s new ENA drama “Ms. Incognito” continued its steady climb. The third episode scored an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent, up 0.5 points from the previous episode’s 4.0 percent. This not only marks the show’s personal best to date but also makes it the highest-rated ENA Monday-Tuesday drama of 2025.

Watch “Ms. Incognito” on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)