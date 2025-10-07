Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha, And Their Loyal Team Weather The IMF Crisis Together In “Typhoon Family”

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled new stills of its “Typhoon Squad”!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

Standing beside Tae Poong are his loyal colleagues, each with their own quirks and strengths that help keep the company afloat: the meticulous ace bookkeeper Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha), the tsundere sales manager Go Ma Jin (Lee Chang Hoon), the quick-handed accounting expert and general affairs deputy manager Cha Seon Taek (Kim Jae Hwa), the warm-hearted management director Koo Myung Kwan (Kim Song Il) who loves plants and idioms, and the Gen X assistant manager Bae Song Joong (Lee Sang Jin).

Together, these colorful personalities form the “Typhoon Squad,” a team that manages to find laughter even in chaos. Despite their clashing temperaments, they fill each other’s gaps and demonstrate unbreakable teamwork as they sail through the storm of crisis.

The newly released stills capture the vibrant atmosphere of Typhoon Company’s office and the team’s true “one team” spirit. In one image, the employees all fix their eyes in the same direction as they anxiously await a single fax, their tense expressions reflecting their shared determination to endure the crisis together. Another still shows the team deep in discussion, pooling their skills and ideas to find a way forward.

The production team commented, “The chemistry among Kang Tae Poong and his colleagues at Typhoon Company goes beyond that of ordinary coworkers. In facing hardship together—filling each other’s weaknesses, sharing laughter in difficult times, and finding strength to rise again—they will bring warmth, humor, and an uplifting energy to viewers. Don’t miss the refreshing and heartfelt synergy of this united team.”

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

