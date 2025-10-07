KickFlip, ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao, HUNTR/X, And BLACKPINK Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of September 21 to 27!

Album Chart

KickFlip swept the top two spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “My First Flip.” The regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the POCA version charted separately at No. 2.

Kim Hee Jae’s “HEE’story” jumped to No. 3 on this week’s chart, while Stray Kids’ “KARMA” shot to No. 4.

Finally, the SMC version of NCT WISH’s debut single album “WISH” re-entered the chart at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

Fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” maintained their triple crown on the charts, with their smash hit “Golden” remaining No. 1 on this week’s overall digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: HUNTR/X’s Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) stayed No. 1 on both charts, trailed by BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 2.

“KPop Demon Hunters” boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) remained No. 3 on both charts, with WOODZ’s “Drowning” rising to No. 4 and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” holding steady at No. 5.

Download Chart

ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao topped this week’s digital download chart with his new solo song “Refresh!” from the soundtrack of his MBC drama “To the Moon.”

Lim Young Woong’s “Eternal Love” stayed strong at No. 2, while Brown Eyed Soul’s “Moments Like This” entered the chart at No. 3.

KickFlip’s new title track “My First Love Song” debuted at No. 4 on this week’s chart, with HUNTR/X’s “Golden” rising to No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack swept all of the top four spots on this week’s global K-pop chart, with HUNTR/X’s “Golden” leading the pack at No. 1. Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” took No. 2 and No. 3 respectively, while HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” followed at No. 4.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” rounded out the top five for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

BLACKPINK continued their reign at No. 1 on the social chart this week, followed by TWICE at No. 2, aespa at No. 3, Choi Yu Ree at No. 4, and Stray Kids at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

