“Ms. Incognito” Hits New Ratings High During Chuseok Holiday

Monday-Tuesday dramas are seeing a boost in viewership during the Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) holidays!

According to Nielsen Korea, Episode 8 of tvN’s “Shin’s Project” scored an average nationwide rating of 7.2 percent, marking a sharp rise of 1.7 points from its previous episode’s 5.5 percent. The drama also maintained its stronghold as No. 1 in its time slot across all channels.

Meanwhile, ENA’s romance crime series “Ms. Incognito” continued its steady climb in popularity. The drama’s fourth episode achieved an average nationwide rating of 5.1 percent, up 0.6 points from the previous episode’s 4.5 percent. This marks a new personal best for the series, which has been gaining momentum with each episode.

Watch “Ms. Incognito” on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)