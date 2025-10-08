THEBLACKLABEL’s Producer Couple Kush And Vivian (VVN) To Tie The Knot This Week

THEBLACKLABEL’s producer couple Kush and Vivian (VVN) are getting married!

On October 8, MyDaily reported that Kush and Vivian will be tying the knot in a private ceremony in Seoul on October 11.

Their agency THEBLACKLABEL confirmed the happy news, stating, “Kush and Vivian will be getting married on October 11,” while adding, “We ask for your understanding as we are unable to share further details about the wedding.”

Kush and Vivian first went public with their relationship in July 2016.

Kush debuted in 2003 as part of the duo Stony Skunk before transitioning into songwriting in 2007. He became one of YG Entertainment’s top producers, creating hit songs for artists such as BIGBANG and 2NE1. Most recently, he wrote and composed Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop,” the viral track featured in Netflix’s hit film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Vivian first made her debut in 2015 after winning first place in a popular model contest. Best known as Girls’ Generation’s Yuri’s cousin, she has since expanded her career as both a television personality and music producer, contributing to songs by BIGBANG, BLACKPINK, and more. Last year, she appeared as a producer on Mnet’s “I-LAND 2” and recently participated in producing music for the girl group izna.

Congratulations to the couple!

Source (1) (2)