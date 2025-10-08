Watch: “KPop Demon Hunters” Singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna, And Rei Ami Deliver First Full Live Performance Of “Golden”

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami—the powerhouse trio behind the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters”—have officially brought their hit song “Golden” to life on stage!

On October 7 (local time), the three artists appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where they performed the full version of “Golden” live for the very first time. The song, which quickly broke records and climbed global charts following the release of “KPop Demon Hunters,” has become one of the film’s standout anthems.

In the movie, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami lend their voices to Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji Young Yoo), respectively—members of the demon-hunting K-pop group HUNTR/X.

Check out their stunning live performance below!

You can also watch EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami’s interview and debut appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” below: