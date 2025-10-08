Lee Sun Bin, Kim Young Dae, And More Flaunt Genuine Teamwork And Friendship Behind The Scenes Of “To The Moon”

MBC’s “To the Moon” has shared a delightful set of behind-the-scenes photos, offering a heartwarming look at the cast’s close bond and lively teamwork!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

The new photos capture the cast’s radiant smiles and genuine camaraderie, giving a glimpse into the warm energy that fuels their on-screen chemistry. In the photos, Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, and Jo Aram burst into laughter while rehearsing lines together, their easy banter and natural closeness reflecting the deep friendship that anchors the story.

Another highlight features the filming of the kiss scene between Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) and Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae), which drew plenty of buzz after airing in Episode 4. Behind the cameras, the two can be seen carefully discussing details between takes, showcasing their professionalism and commitment to delivering the perfect moment.

The set was always buzzing with positive energy—from playful poses in matching helmets to lighthearted moments arm-in-arm, every shot reflects the cast’s real-life friendship. As the actors themselves shared, “The atmosphere off-camera was just as lively as it was on set,” and “It’s rare to find teamwork like this again.”

The production team remarked, “Because the set was always filled with laughter, the characters’ relationships naturally came to life in a brighter and warmer way. The chemistry built among the cast will continue to shine even more in the upcoming episodes.”

“To the Moon” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

