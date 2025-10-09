“First Lady” Maintains Steady Ratings

MBN’s “First Lady” continues to hold steady in viewership as the drama deepens its political intrigue and emotional twists!

According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode scored an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent. Although slightly down from its previous 2.0 percent, the drama remains on a stable trajectory as its story unfolds.

Meanwhile, tvN’s one-episode special short drama “Mission: The Birthday Invitation,” starring Jeon Seong Woo and Park Jin Joo, aired to an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent.

