Choi Sung Eun And Kim Gun Woo’s Relationship Shifts From Legal Rivals To Something More In “Last Summer”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming romance drama “Last Summer” has shared a glimpse of the intriguing relationship between Choi Sung Eun and Kim Gun Woo!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love, hidden away like Pandora’s box.

Choi Sung Eun stars as Song Ha Kyung, a government official in the architecture division affectionately nicknamed “Dr. Song” in her hometown of Patan, where she’s lived since the age of 12. Kim Gun Woo plays Seo Soo Hyuk, the youngest son of Korea’s top law firm Seo & Joo and a skilled appellate lawyer. The two cross paths as a plaintiff and opposing counsel, setting the stage for an interesting relationship.

In the newly released stills, Ha Kyung, who finds herself in a legal dispute with her childhood friend Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook), encounters Soo Hyuk outside the courtroom. With calm smiles but tense expressions, the two engage in a quiet yet charged face-off.

In contrast, another set of stills reveals a completely different mood—Ha Kyung and Soo Hyuk walking side by side with relaxed smiles, radiating warmth and ease. The unexpected shift in atmosphere sparks curiosity about how their initially tense relationship begins to take a more meaningful turn.

“Last Summer” will premiere on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

