Ra Mi Ran Has An Unpleasant Run-In With Her Ex-Husband In 'To The Moon'

Lee Sun Bin and Jo Aram will have Ra Mi Ran’s back during a tense encounter with her ex on “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

On the previous episode of “To the Moon,” Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran)’s heartbreaking past was revealed. Eun Sang, who lost her daughter in a car accident years ago, finally opened up to Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) and Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) about the pain that she had kept bottled up inside for so long.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Eun Sang unexpectedly runs into her ex-husband Kim Dong Joon (Yoon Kyung Ho). The former spouses, who went their separate ways after their daughter’s death, glare daggers at one another during a heated confrontation.

Meanwhile, Da Hae and Ji Song glare just as fiercely at Dong Joon while standing behind Eun Sang, piquing curiosity as to how the two exes wound up crossing paths and what sorts of ripples this unplanned reunion will cause.

The “To the Moon” production team teased, “In Episode 7, Eun Sang and Dong Joon will meet through a chance encounter. The reunion between the two of them, which leads to a tense face-off as soon as they meet, will add to the suspense and entertainment of the story.”

They went on to add, “We’re grateful to actor Yoon Kyung Ho, who worked with Ra Mi Ran in the film ‘Honest Candidate,’ for readily agreeing to appear in our drama once again. Please look forward to this scene, which was perfected through the two actors’ flawless chemistry.”

The next episode of “To the Moon” will air on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

