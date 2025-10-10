Kim You Jung Talks About Playing A Manipulative Star With A Secret Past In New Drama 'Dear X'

Kim You Jung has shared her thoughts on her role in TVING’s upcoming drama “Dear X”!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Dear X” is a new series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

“Dear X” will tell the suspenseful story of Baek Ah Jin’s eventual downfall—along with the desperate love of Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae), a man who chooses hell in order to protect her.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture Baek Ah Jin’s dramatic transformation as she climbs to the top. The first photo offers a glimpse of student Baek Ah Jin during her school days, wearing a faint smile as she stands in a classroom.

The next still ominously captures her with wet, messy hair and a chillingly hollow gaze, piquing curiosity as to what secrets she might be hiding behind her innocent-looking mask.

After suffering through the hellish days of her youth on her own, Baek Ah Jin overcomes her misfortune and pain to rise to the top. Having erased a past stained with dark rumors and secrets, she has now transformed into a glamorous A-list star who dazzles on the red carpet amidst flashing lights and cheers.

Explaining her decision to take on the role of Baek Ah Jin, which is unlike any character that she’s played before, Kim You Jung remarked, “Because the drama features a colorful cast of characters and many stories, I thought that I would be able to gain many new experiences from it. I did have apprehensions and many concerns about the subject matter and genre, but I ultimately looked forward to working with the director, cast, and crew.”

Regarding her approach to the character of Baek Ah Jin, whose specialty is seeing through other people and manipulating them, Kim You Jung shared, “Baek Ah Jin resorts to any means necessary in order to get what she wants, and she lives her life while wearing a mask. Because of her innate disposition and environmental factors, she can come off as someone who is only strong and provocative.”

“So rather than adding something more to the character to fill her out,” she continued, “I focused more on emptying her inner self and conveying her emptiness. In order to delicately portray Baek Ah Jin’s unreadable emotions and inexplicable behavior, I acted while feeling her deep inner emptiness inside my own bones. I had faith that those feelings would naturally come through on the screen as well.”

“Dear X” will premiere on November 6. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

