Comedian Lee Jin Ho's Girlfriend Passes Away

It has belatedly come to light that comedian Lee Jin Ho’s girlfriend, who was recently at the center of controversy over his drunk driving, has passed away.

According to the Bupyeong Police Station in Incheon on October 10, an acquaintance found Ms. A deceased at an apartment in Bupyeong at around 8:30 a.m. KST on October 5 and called the police. A police official said, “No criminal suspicions have been confirmed. In consideration of the bereaved family, it is difficult to disclose details.”

A is the girlfriend of comedian Lee Jin Ho, who was apprehended on suspicion of driving under the influence earlier on September 24. She was reportedly under psychological strain after reports named her as the person who reported the incident. In response to press inquiries, police maintained they could not reveal the identity of the reporting party.

If you would like to talk to someone, please don’t hesitate to seek help and reach out. Click here for a list of international hotlines that you can call, and if you can’t find your country listed, please call your local emergency number.