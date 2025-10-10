Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, And Jo Aram Take On Secret Part-Time Jobs To Fund Their Investments In “To The Moon”

Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, and Jo Aram are diving into part-time jobs in “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

In the previous episode, Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) finally decided to join her friends in investing, touched by Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) and Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran)’s genuine concern and encouragement. Ironically, just as she made up her mind, the coin chart began to plummet instead of soaring to the moon.

The new stills from the upcoming episode show the trio transformed into part-timers, dressed in delivery uniforms as they hit the streets with determined expressions, ready to earn every cent they can to fund additional investments.

In another photo, they’re seen working at a Japanese restaurant—juggling two, even three part-time jobs as they rush from one gig to the next. Yet, something soon wipes the smiles off their faces as tension begins to build.

The trio face an unexpected crisis when they encounter a surprise customer during one of their secret shifts—Da Hae’s team leader, Go Dae Young (Eum Moon Suk). Since side jobs are strictly forbidden under Maron Confectionery’s rules, the trio scramble to keep their double lives under wraps. Will they manage to get through this without being caught?

The next episode of “To the Moon” airs on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

