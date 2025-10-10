Watch: Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, And Doh Kyung Soo’s Bickering Friendship Takes Over Mexico In “GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops”

Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, and Doh Kyung Soo are gearing up for a chaotic yet heartwarming adventure abroad in the upcoming variety show “GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops”!

“GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops” follows KKPP Food’s Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, and Doh Kyung Soo as they set off on a whirlwind trip to Mexico in search of insights to help their company grow. The show is a continuation of “GBRB Spinoff: Cafeteria Operation,” in which the trio successfully completed their missions and earned the opportunity to travel abroad. It also marks the second spinoff of “GBRB: Reap What You Sow.”

In the newly released preview for Episode 1, the three finally set out on their much-anticipated journey—but things don’t go quite as planned. From language barriers that leave them struggling to communicate with locals to unexpected mishaps like failing to pass through a subway gate, the clip teases a wave of unpredictable situations that put their teamwork and quick thinking to the test.

One particularly funny moment captures Lee Kwang Soo’s exasperation after a minor dispute. When Kim Woo Bin asks whether they should order cheese or chicken quesadillas, Lee Kwang Soo confidently votes for chicken—only for Doh Kyung Soo to override the decision by saying, “Let’s go with cheese quesadillas,” and ordering it anyway. Lee Kwang Soo’s baffled reaction—“Aren’t I the oldest here?”—sparks laughter and perfectly showcases the trio’s signature bickering chemistry that continues even in Mexico.

The preview also hints at an unexpected crisis. As they head toward the car, Kim Woo Bin anxiously asks, “So what do we do now?” prompting PD Na Young Suk to let out a deep sigh and respond, “What are we supposed to do?”—leaving viewers curious about the latest predicament awaiting the team.

“GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops” is set to premiere on October 17 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

Source (1)