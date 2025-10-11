October Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Oct 11, 2025
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from September 11 to October 11.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,663,180 for October. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Spring Day,” “Spotify,” and “birthday,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “donate,” and “selected.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.94 percent positive reactions.

SEVENTEEN held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,500,082l marking a 10.68 percent increase in their score since September.

Stray Kids similarly maintained their position at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,484,943, marking a 4.72 percent rise in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG took fourth place for October with a brand reputation index of 2,503,119.

EXO came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,459,139, marking a 14.74 percent increase in their score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. SEVENTEEN
  3. Stray Kids
  4. BIGBANG
  5. EXO
  6. SHINee
  7. THE BOYZ
  8. BOYNEXTDOOR
  9. NCT
  10. CORTIS
  11. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  12. Super Junior
  13. TWS
  14. ENHYPEN
  15. ZEROBASEONE
  16. INFINITE
  17. ATEEZ
  18. MONSTA X
  19. RIIZE
  20. BTOB
  21. Wanna One
  22. TREASURE
  23. ASTRO
  24. VERIVERY
  25. HIGHLIGHT
  26. TVXQ
  27. VIXX
  28. ONF
  29. AHOF
  30. EVNNE

