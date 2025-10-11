October Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from September 11 to October 11.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,663,180 for October. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Spring Day,” “Spotify,” and “birthday,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “donate,” and “selected.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.94 percent positive reactions.

SEVENTEEN held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,500,082l marking a 10.68 percent increase in their score since September.

Stray Kids similarly maintained their position at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,484,943, marking a 4.72 percent rise in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG took fourth place for October with a brand reputation index of 2,503,119.

EXO came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,459,139, marking a 14.74 percent increase in their score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

