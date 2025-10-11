Lee Sun Bin Is Shocked By The Return Of Her Father In 'To The Moon'

After disappearing for years, Lee Sun Bin’s father will make a dramatic return on the next episode of “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) goes all out for her mother Lee Jung Im (Kim Mi Kyung)’s 60th birthday party. To celebrate the occasion, Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) and Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran) take the stage in flashy outfits and sing their hearts out, earning delighted applause from Lee Jung Im and the other guests.

However, when Da Hae enters the room with a beautifully decorated birthday cake, she stops in her tracks at the sight of an uninvited guest: her father. Due to his incurable obsession with “hitting the jackpot,” Da Hae’s father Jung Yong Jik (Seo Hyun Chul) ultimately left his family in debt and then disappeared after promising that he would make it big.

Years later, Jung Yong Jik makes an unexpected appearance at his wife’s birthday party, leaving Da Hae frozen in shock. Notably, Jung Yong Jik is clutching a cryptocurrency mining rig in one hand, raising the question of whether he, like his daughter, has also boarded the “coin train.”

The “To the Moon” production team commented, “As Da Hae has always been determined to be a good daughter who treats her mother right, she sincerely does her utmost to make this 60th birthday party the happiest day of her life. However, her plans go awry because of the unexpected arrival of her father, and the festive atmosphere of the party changes in the blink of an eye. Please keep an eye on how Da Hae and Jung Im react when Yong Jik suddenly returns.”

To find out what happens when Yong Jik unexpectedly crashes the party, catch the next episode of “To the Moon” will air on October 11 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

