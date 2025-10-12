October Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Oct 12, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from September 12 to October 12.

IVE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,317,733. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Billboard,” “IVE concert film,” and “Lisbon,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “refreshing,” “cute,” and “unrivaled.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.89 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,762,331.

TWICE similarly maintained their position at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,777,512 for October.

Red Velvet came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,555,329 for the month.

Finally, OH MY GIRL rose to fifth place after seeing a 17.50 percent increase in their brand reputation index since September, bringing their total score to 2,056,929.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. TWICE
  4. Red Velvet
  5. OH MY GIRL
  6. LE SSERAFIM
  7. i-dle
  8. KiiiKiii
  9. aespa
  10. ILLIT
  11. BABYMONSTER
  12. Apink
  13. WJSN
  14. Hearts2Hearts
  15. H1-KEY
  16. MAMAMOO
  17. ITZY
  18. fromis_9
  19. KISS OF LIFE
  20. FIFTY FIFTY
  21. NMIXX
  22. STAYC
  23. izna
  24. RESCENE
  25. tripleS
  26. KATSEYE
  27. Kep1er
  28. Girls’ Generation
  29. UNIS
  30. WOOAH

