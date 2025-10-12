October Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from September 12 to October 12.

IVE continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,317,733. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Billboard,” “IVE concert film,” and “Lisbon,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “refreshing,” “cute,” and “unrivaled.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.89 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,762,331.

TWICE similarly maintained their position at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,777,512 for October.

Red Velvet came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,555,329 for the month.

Finally, OH MY GIRL rose to fifth place after seeing a 17.50 percent increase in their brand reputation index since September, bringing their total score to 2,056,929.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

IVE BLACKPINK TWICE Red Velvet OH MY GIRL LE SSERAFIM i-dle KiiiKiii aespa ILLIT BABYMONSTER Apink WJSN Hearts2Hearts H1-KEY MAMAMOO ITZY fromis_9 KISS OF LIFE FIFTY FIFTY NMIXX STAYC izna RESCENE tripleS KATSEYE Kep1er Girls’ Generation UNIS WOOAH

