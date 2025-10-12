'Boss' Surpasses 2 Million Moviegoers After Topping Box Office For 8 Days Straight

“Boss” shows no signs of slowing down at the Korean box office!

Following its release on October 3, the star-studded action comedy film enjoyed an impressive eight-day streak at No. 1 at the Korean box office.

On October 12, the Korean Film Council announced that “Boss” had officially surpassed 2 million moviegoers, meaning that it took the film less than 10 days to reach the milestone.

Not only did “Boss” hit the 2 million mark faster than director Park Chan Wook’s latest film “No Other Choice,” but it is also the fastest film released in October to surpass 2 million moviegoers since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Congratulations to the movie’s cast and crew!

