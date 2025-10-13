Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 2
aespa’s “Rich Man” is the No. 1 song for the third straight week. Congratulations to aespa!
No. 2 and No. 3 exchanged positions this week with BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” up one spot to No. 2 and IVE’s “XOXZ” down one spot to No. 3.
There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is SEVENTEEN’s new unit CxM (S.Coups and Mingyu) with “5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman),” the title track from their first mini album “HYPE VIBES.” This song interpolates Roy Orbison’s hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman” and blends playful disco sounds with lyrics that candidly express the rush of love toward someone irresistibly captivating.
1 (–) Rich Man
- 1 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
2 (+1) JUMP
- 3 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
3 (-1) XOXZ
- 2 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
4 (–) GO!
- 4 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
5 (+2) FAMOUS
- 7 Previous rank
- 16 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
6 (–) body
- 6 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
7 (-2) Bye, Summer
- 5 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
8 (+1) Endangered Love
- 9 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
9 (new) 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz)
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
10 (–) STYLE
- 10 Previous rank
- 15 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-3)
|꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus)
|DAY6
|12 (-1)
|빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance)
|ILLIT
|13 (new)
|Mamma Mia
|izna
|14 (-2)
|우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This)
|Brown Eyed Soul
|15 (-1)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|16 (–)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|17 (-2)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|18 (-1)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|19 (-1)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|20 (-1)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|21 (+7)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|22 (+3)
|CEREMONY
|Stray Kids
|23 (-3)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|24 (-11)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|25 (-3)
|MY PRIDE
|TIOT
|26 (+10)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|27 (+2)
|BabyDon’tCry=BreakingTheLove
|cosmosy
|28 (+18)
|가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes)
|DK
|29 (+10)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|30 (–)
|눈물참기 (Dear)
|QWER
|31 (-7)
|Who Are You
|Suho
|32 (+2)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|33 (+2)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|34 (+8)
|PARADISE
|TREASURE
|35 (new)
|Arcadia
|Chen
|36 (-15)
|처음 불러보는 노래 (My First Love Song)
|KickFlip
|37 (+1)
|LIKE YOU BETTER
|fromis_9
|38 (-1)
|오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|39 (+9)
|ICONIK
|ZEROBASEONE
|40 (–)
|Flower
|OVAN
|41 (-8)
|COLOR
|NCT WISH
|42 (+1)
|TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|G-Dragon
|43 (+1)
|여름이었다 (Summer Was You)
|H1-KEY
|44 (-12)
|M.O.
|Yuqi
|45 (new)
|너라는 중력 (Gravity of You)
|Shin Seung Hoon
|46 (+1)
|돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee))
|MUSHVENOM
|47 (-6)
|제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN)
|IDID
|48 (new)
|BADASS
|GENBLUE
|49 (new)
|Awake
|Yerin
|50 (new)
|잠이 안와 (Sleepless)
|DinDin, Song Hayoung
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%