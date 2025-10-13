Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 2

aespa’s “Rich Man” is the No. 1 song for the third straight week. Congratulations to aespa!

No. 2 and No. 3 exchanged positions this week with BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” up one spot to No. 2 and IVE’s “XOXZ” down one spot to No. 3.

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is SEVENTEEN’s new unit CxM (S.Coups and Mingyu) with “5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman),” the title track from their first mini album “HYPE VIBES.” This song interpolates Roy Orbison’s hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman” and blends playful disco sounds with lyrics that candidly express the rush of love toward someone irresistibly captivating.

Singles Music Chart - October 2025, Week 2 1 (–) Rich Man Album: Rich Man Artist/Band: aespa Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun Lyrics: Le’mon Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (+1) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (-1) XOXZ Album: IVE SECRET Artist/Band: IVE Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (–) GO! Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+2) FAMOUS Album: FAMOUS Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 7 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (–) body Album: gonna love me, right? Artist/Band: Dayoung Music: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam Lyrics: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (-2) Bye, Summer Album: Bye, Summer Artist/Band: IU Music: Seo Dong Hwan, IU Lyrics: IU Genres: Rock Chart Info 5 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

8 (+1) Endangered Love Album: EROS Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (new) 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz) Album: HYPE VIBES Artist/Band: CxM Music: BUMZU, Mingyu, S.COUPS, Orbison, Dees, Ohway! Lyrics: BUMZU, Mingyu, S.COUPS, Shannon Bae, Lay Bankz, Eric Seo, Orbison, Dees Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (–) STYLE Album: STYLE Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-3) 꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus) DAY6 12 (-1) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT 13 (new) Mamma Mia izna 14 (-2) 우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This) Brown Eyed Soul 15 (-1) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 16 (–) Drowning WOODZ 17 (-2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 18 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 19 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 20 (-1) like JENNIE Jennie 21 (+7) toxic till the end Rosé 22 (+3) CEREMONY Stray Kids 23 (-3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 24 (-11) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 25 (-3) MY PRIDE TIOT 26 (+10) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 27 (+2) BabyDon’tCry=BreakingTheLove cosmosy 28 (+18) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK 29 (+10) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 30 (–) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER 31 (-7) Who Are You Suho 32 (+2) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 33 (+2) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 34 (+8) PARADISE TREASURE 35 (new) Arcadia Chen 36 (-15) 처음 불러보는 노래 (My First Love Song) KickFlip 37 (+1) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9 38 (-1) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR 39 (+9) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE 40 (–) Flower OVAN 41 (-8) COLOR NCT WISH 42 (+1) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon 43 (+1) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY 44 (-12) M.O. Yuqi 45 (new) 너라는 중력 (Gravity of You) Shin Seung Hoon 46 (+1) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM 47 (-6) 제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN) IDID 48 (new) BADASS GENBLUE 49 (new) Awake Yerin 50 (new) 잠이 안와 (Sleepless) DinDin, Song Hayoung





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%