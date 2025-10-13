Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, October Week 2

Oct 13, 2025
aespa’s “Rich Man” is the No. 1 song for the third straight week. Congratulations to aespa!

No. 2 and No. 3 exchanged positions this week with BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” up one spot to No. 2 and IVE’s “XOXZ” down one spot to No. 3.

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is SEVENTEEN’s new unit CxM (S.Coups and Mingyu) with “5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman),” the title track from their first mini album “HYPE VIBES.” This song interpolates Roy Orbison’s hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman” and blends playful disco sounds with lyrics that candidly express the rush of love toward someone irresistibly captivating.

Singles Music Chart - October 2025, Week 2
  • 1 (–) Rich Man
    Image of Rich Man
    Album: Rich Man
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun
    • Lyrics: Le’mon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (+1) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (-1) XOXZ
    Image of XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (–) GO!
    Image of GO!
    Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    • Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+2) FAMOUS
    Image of FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (–) body
    Image of body
    Album: gonna love me, right?
    Artist/Band: Dayoung
    • Music: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, DCF, Deza, Eric Nam, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-2) Bye, Summer
    Image of Bye, Summer
    Album: Bye, Summer
    Artist/Band: IU
    • Music: Seo Dong Hwan, IU
    • Lyrics: IU
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (+1) Endangered Love
    Image of Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (new) 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz)
    Image of 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz)
    Album: HYPE VIBES
    Artist/Band: CxM
    • Music: BUMZU, Mingyu, S.COUPS, Orbison, Dees, Ohway!
    • Lyrics: BUMZU, Mingyu, S.COUPS, Shannon Bae, Lay Bankz, Eric Seo, Orbison, Dees
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (–) STYLE
    Image of STYLE
    Album: STYLE
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-3) 꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus) DAY6
12 (-1) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT
13 (new) Mamma Mia izna
14 (-2) 우리들의 순간 (Moments Like This) Brown Eyed Soul
15 (-1) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
16 (–) Drowning WOODZ
17 (-2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
18 (-1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
19 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
20 (-1) like JENNIE Jennie
21 (+7) toxic till the end Rosé
22 (+3) CEREMONY Stray Kids
23 (-3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
24 (-11) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
25 (-3) MY PRIDE TIOT
26 (+10) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
27 (+2) BabyDon’tCry=BreakingTheLove cosmosy
28 (+18) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK
29 (+10) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
30 (–) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER
31 (-7) Who Are You Suho
32 (+2) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
33 (+2) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
34 (+8) PARADISE TREASURE
35 (new) Arcadia Chen
36 (-15) 처음 불러보는 노래 (My First Love Song) KickFlip
37 (+1) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9
38 (-1) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR
39 (+9) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE
40 (–) Flower OVAN
41 (-8) COLOR NCT WISH
42 (+1) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon
43 (+1) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY
44 (-12) M.O. Yuqi
45 (new) 너라는 중력 (Gravity of You) Shin Seung Hoon
46 (+1) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM
47 (-6) 제멋대로 찬란하게 (CHAN-RAN) IDID
48 (new) BADASS GENBLUE
49 (new) Awake Yerin
50 (new) 잠이 안와 (Sleepless) DinDin, Song Hayoung


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2025

