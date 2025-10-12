Winners Of The 16th Korea Drama Awards

The 16th Korea Drama Awards has crowned this year’s winners!

On October 11, the annual award ceremony was held at the Gyeongnam Culture & Art Center in Jinju.

This year’s Daesang (Grand Prize) went to Ahn Jae Wook for his performance in “For Eagle Brothers,” while the award for Best Picture went to “Our Movie.”

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae won Best Actor for his role in “The Haunted Palace,” and his co-star WJSN’s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) took home the Excellence in Acting Award. Meanwhile, Park Bo Young claimed the prize for Best Actress for her dual role in “Our Unwritten Seoul.”

Check out the full list of winners below!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Ahn Jae Wook (“For Eagle Brothers”)

Best Picture: “Our Movie”

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kim Yong Rim

Best Actor: Yook Sungjae (“The Haunted Palace”)

Best Actress: Park Bo Young (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)

Excellence in Acting Award (Male): Lee Hyun Wook (“The Queen Who Crowns,” “Shark: The Storm”)

Excellence in Acting Award (Female): Kim Ji Yeon [Bona] (“The Haunted Palace”)

Best New Actor: Choo Young Woo (“The Tale of Lady Ok,” “Head Over Heels”), Heo Nam Jun (“When the Phone Rings,” “When the Stars Gossip”)

Best New Actress: Chung Su Bin (“Friendly Rivalry”), Hong Hwa Yeon (“Buried Hearts,” “Tastefully Yours,” “I Am a Running Mate”)

Global Star Award: Byeon Woo Seok

Hot Star Award (Male): Byeon Woo Seok

Hot Star Award (Female): Chung Su Bin

Multi-tainer Award: DKZ’s Jaechan

Best Couple Award: Hyeri & Chung Su Bin (“Friendly Rivalry”)

Best OST: Young Tak’s “Unknown Life” (“For Eagle Brothers”)

Scene-Stealer Award (Male): Lee Hae Young (“Trigger,” “Buried Hearts”)

Scene-Stealer Award (Female): Lee Ho Jung (“Good Boy”)

Villain Award: Oh Jung Se (“Good Boy”)

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

