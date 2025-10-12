'Taxi Driver 3' Announces Premiere Date With Posters For New Season

Mark your calendars for Season 3 of SBS’s “Taxi Driver”!

On October 13, SBS officially announced that the hit series would be returning with its long-awaited third season on November 21.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram will all be returning to reprise their roles in the show’s upcoming third season.

Along with the announcement of the season’s premiere date, SBS has also unveiled its first teaser posters for “Taxi Driver 3.” One poster features the Rainbow Taxi logo, while another offers a glimpse of Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon)’s newly upgraded taxi.

Both posters hint at the action ahead with the tagline: “The third run begins.”

