IVE’s Jang Won Young Talks About Her Most Radiant Moments, Encouraging Herself Through Challenges, And More

IVE’s Jang Won Young recently participated in a photo shoot for the fashion magazine ELLE Korea!

In the interview that followed the shoot, Jang Won Young was asked when she feels the most radiant and most alive. She shared, “I feel most radiant and most alive in many different moments—from the love of my fans, being on stage, the friendship of my members, and the affection of my family. But among all of them, the moment that best matches the word radiant is when I’m on stage. I’m literally surrounded by countless lights when I’m on stage, but there are also many moments when those lights brighten my heart as well.”

She went on to explain that the love and support from her fans brighten her up inside and make her feel more alive and emotionally energized.

On what she considers her most radiant moment, she shared, “I think I shine the brightest when I can speak my mind confidently and without hesitation. When I’m being true to myself and when I have conviction in who I am—that’s when I shine the most and feel like I can do anything.”

Having recently wrapped up promotions for IVE’s fourth mini album “IVE SECRET” and currently preparing for their second world tour “SHOW WHAT I AM,” Jang Won Young expressed her excitement for the upcoming tour, saying, “As I travel around the world, I’m curious to see what new worlds I haven’t yet discovered. I’m looking forward to all the things I’ll learn. I think I will grow even more as I gain more experience.”

Jang Won Young also revealed that she believes in the power of words, saying that whenever she faces an obstacle, she encourages herself by repeatedly telling herself that she can do it so that she will not falter. In the end, she makes it through those moments and grows stronger from the experience.

Jang Won Young’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the November issue of ELLE Korea.

