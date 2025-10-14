Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, And More Reunite With Seamless Chemistry At “Taxi Driver 3” Script Reading

Season 3 of SBS’s “Taxi Driver” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

The script reading brought together director Kang Bo Seung, writer Oh Sang Ho, and the cast including Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram.

As it was the first script reading in two years, the atmosphere was filled with excitement. From the very beginning, the cast displayed perfect chemistry through every line and glance.

The script reading featured a special format in which the actors delivered their lines while viewing storyboards drawn by director Kang Bo Seung himself, creating a stronger sense of immersion. Through this process, the series’ signature catharsis of justice and satisfying retribution came to life, along with vividly portrayed, explosive action scenes that hinted at a larger scale for the new season.

Lee Je Hoon said, “I’m so grateful and happy to be part of Season 3. I’m proud of our team members, who feel like family.”

He added, “I believe we’ll deliver an even more intense story than in previous seasons. I’m also working hard to prepare a wider range of alternate personas. I truly can’t wait to show viewers [what we’ve been working on]. Please look forward to the performances of Kim Do Gi and the Rainbow Taxi team.”

“Taxi Driver” is set to premiere on November 21. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, binge-watch the first season of “Taxi Driver”:

Watch Now

And all of “Taxi Driver 2” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)