'Ms. Incognito' Ratings Soar To New All-Time High

ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” continues to gain popularity!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 5 of “Ms. Incognito” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.9 percent. This is a 0.8 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 5.1 percent, setting a new personal best score.

Meanwhile, episode 7 of tvN’s “Shin’s Project” garnered an average nationwide rating of 7.2 percent, enjoying a 1.7 percent boost from its previous episode’s rating of 5.5 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Ms. Incognito”!

